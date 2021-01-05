Pasahero galing Japan hinarang sa Davao

Hinarang sa Davao International Airport ang isang pasahero mula Japan, kaugnay ng nagaganap na travel ban sa nasabing bansa dahil sa banta ng bagong variant ng SARS-CoV-2 na nagdudulot ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte na dumating sa bansa ang babaeng pasahero noong New Year’s Day at dinala na sa isang pasilidad.

“From our end, we don’t know what happened in Manila but since she came from a country included in the Covid-19 flight restrictions, we brought the passenger to a city government quarantine facility,” aniya.

Hanggang sa Enero 15, 2021 ipatutupad ang ban sa mga manggaling sa mga bansang nakapagtala ng kaso ng bagong COVID-19.

“The same protocols will be enforced for all passengers. It would be difficult for us to sift the passengers whether Davao residents or non-residents since others might even lie about it. It’s easier for us to implement the same protocol,” dagdag ng alkalde. (PNA)