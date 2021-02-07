Pasabog na kilig! Cabin crew couple kinasal sa eroplano

Totoo ngang love is in the air! Literal kasing dinala ng isang couple sa himpapawid ang kanilang pag-iibigan.

Sa umaandar na eroplano kasi napiling ikasal ng isang couple.

Makikita sa ibinahaging video ni Steve Dailisan sa Twitter ang kasal nina Kristoffer ‘Topy’ Rustia at Micah Cura na ginanap sa loob ng eroplano ng Air Asia.

“#LoveIsInTheAir @AirAsiaFilipino Congratulations Topy and Micah! #Ido30thousandfeet,” ani Dailisan sa naturang tweet.

Ibinahagi rin ng Air Asia spokesperson ang ilang litrato ng bagong kasal sa kanyang mga Instagram strory.

“Proof that LOVE wins even at a time of pandemic,” aniya.

Sa website ng airline, binahagi ang kwento ng couple.

Pareho umano ng university na pinag-aralan ang dalawa, pero nagtagpo ang kanilang landas noong 2018 habang sinasagawa ang kanilang initial cabin crew training sa Malaysia.

Noong Disyembre 2019, sa pagsisimula ng pandemya dulot ng COVID-19, sinalubong ng couple ang kanilang baby girl.

Ayon kay Topy, “2020 was filled with uncertainties and challenges for everyone in the airline industry but we are always reminded of our love for each other, and a promise of a brighter future for our daughter.”

At noong Disyembre 2020, sinorpresa ni Topy si Micah sa kanyang proposal. Dahil pareho silang flight crew, pangarap ng dalawa na ikasal sa isang flight.

“As crazy as it may seem, I envisioned Micah walking down the aisle in one of our flights wearing her lovely gown, not her cabin crew uniform. It seemed like it would be impossible, knowing that we work as flight attendants but AirAsia made it happen,” sabi pa ni Topy.

Ayon naman kay Micah, “Topy and I are grateful beyond words. It’s one thing to get married, it’s another to fulfill that dream in a place where we started our journey together—inside the aircraft. Our prayer is that we are able to inspire people to just hang on, and never lose hope because there are still many things to be thankful for, despite the many challenges brought by the pandemic.”

Maging ang mga netizen ay kinilig at natuwa sa kakaibang dream wedding ng couple. (Vienne Angeles)