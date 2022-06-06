Partido ni BBM umubos ng P272M sa eleksiyon

Umabot sa P272 milyon ang ginastos ng Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), ang partido ni President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa katatapos na halalan.

Nagsumite na ang PFP ng Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) kahapon, mas maaga sa deadline na itinakda sa Hunyo 8.

Ang SOCE ay inihanda at pirmado ni PFP National Treasurer Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo, ang incoming Special Assistant to the President ni Marcos.

“The SOCE of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) consists of 400 pages. The PFP spent P272 million by way of expenses in the last 2022 presidential campaign, which is well below the maximum expenditure of P337 million allowed by law for a national political party,” sabi ng pahayag ng partido na ipinalabas ni Atty. George Briones, PFP General Counsel.

Ang SOCE ay isa sa mga requirement ng Comelec para sa lahat ng kandidatong tumakbo sa halalan, nanalo man o hindi. (Billy Begas)