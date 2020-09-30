Park Kyung humingi ng tawad

Itinanggi at hinarap ng dating miyembro ng Block B na si Park Kyung ang naging akusasyon sa kanya.

Lumabas kasi ang dating schoolmate ni Park Kyung sa middle school .Ni-reveal niya ang ginawang pambu-bully at pagiging bayolente nito sa school sa pamamagitan ng Instagram.

Ayon sa netizen, nagi–extort umano ng mga gamit at pera si Park Kyung sa mga weaker students. Sinabi rin nito na naninigarilyo, umiinom at nagmumura umano ito noong High School. Sinabi rin niya na kahit all boys ang school nila, ipinagyayabang daw nito na nakikipag-sex umano siya sa ilang female students sa ibang school.

Sinasaktan din daw ng singer ang mga estudyanteng mas mahina rito kaya ang tawag ng netizen kay Park Kyung ay “scary person.”

Nabanggit din ng netizen na three years ago raw, alam daw ng singer ang mga nabiktima niya. Nagawa pa raw bisitahin nito pero sa halip na humingi ng tawad sa mga nagawa niya, sinabihan daw ang mga ito na itikom ang bibig dahil siyempre, posibleng makasira sa imahe na niya.

Dahil sa pangyayaring ito, naglabas ng kanyang official statement o letter of apology ang singer. Na sa halip na idaan niya sa pamamagitan ng kanyang agency, personal daw siyang sumulat para makita at maramdaman ang sinseridad niya sa pagsu-sorry.

Narito ang statement/letter ni Park Kyung na lumabas noong September 29 sa pamamagitan ng kanyang social media.

“Hello, this is Park Kyung.

I saw that a post was uploaded about my school days.

I’m sorry. I sincerely apologize to the people who were hurt because of me at the time, and to the people who have been hurt because memories of those days came up whenever they saw me.

When I was in elementary school, I was a child who only studied. But, for some reason, I was teased or looked down on by the other children my age because of that.

I was smaller than my peers, and I took those memories with me when I entered middle school.

I hated being seen as a “model student” and I liked attention, and the kids who would play around seemed cool to me.

I wanted to fit in with them, and I did shameful things with them. I think I thought that if I were with them, then people wouldn’t walk all over me.

I greatly regret my immaturity in my youth.

I’m well aware that while I have been living a busy life, the people that I hurt will never be able to forget those memories, and that that pain can never be justified.

I ask that the people who were hurt by me contact me directly or through my agency. I want to meet you personally to apologize and ask your forgiveness.

I was scared that after you read about this issue, you might think I’m inconsistent, or think, “It was all pretense and he was acting.” However, I think I would be more ashamed if I had issued my statement through my agency, so I’m writing this directly.

I apologize once again.”