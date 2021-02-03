Paris Hilton desidido nang mag-anak

Gusto nang magkaroon ng sariling pamilya niya si Paris Hilton.

Nag-open up ang Hollywood socialite and hotel heiress sa isang podcast na dumadaan siya ngayon sa IVF or In Vitro Fertilization kasama ang boyfriend na si Carter Reum.

Nabigyan daw siya ng advice regarding IVF mula sa kaibigan niyang si Kim Kardashian at dumaan na siya sa egg extraction.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. I didn’t even know anything about it. I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor. So yeah, we have them all ready to go.

“It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and just always makes me feel like a princess all the time… it wasn’t that bad.”

Bukod sa dream twin babies niya na boy and girl, gusto pa niya ng dalawa pang anak.

“I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven’t got to experience that, because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.” (Ruel Mendoza)