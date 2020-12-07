Abante Online
Paris, Carter super lambutsingan sa Bora-Bora

Nag-celebrate si Paris Hilton ng kanyang one year anniversary with current boyfriend Carter Reum noong Nov. 29.

Tawag ni Paris kay Carter ay “soulmate” at “twin flame”. Una silang nakita in public sa 2020 Golden Globe after-party. Nitong anniversary nila, dinala ni Carter si Paris sa Bora-Bora.

“This is the first time in my life where I am with my equal. He wants nothing from me but my love. It’s such an incredible feeling to know that, and this is the first time in my life where I have let down my walls and opened my heart to someone. After what I have been through in life, I was very protective of my heart and letting people in. But with Carter it all just happened so naturally—like he was the one I had waited my whole life for. So I’m so happy that I was patient and waited for The One.”

Two years ago, Paris called off her engagement with ex-fiance Chris Zylka. (Ruel Mendoza)

