Paras, UP ibabaon ang UE

Mga laro ngayon:

(Ynares Center/Antipolo)

2:00pm — UE vs UP

4:00pm — Adamson vs DLSU

ITUTULOY ni Kobe Paras at ng University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons ang pananalasa pagharap sa University of the East (UE) Red Warriors ngayon araw sa UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament sa Ynares Center sa Antipolo City.

Nasa second spot ang Fighting Maroons (3-1) matapos umeskapo nitong Miyerkoles laban sa NU Bulldogs, 80-79, sa pamumuno ulit ni Paras na humarabas ng 25 points, anim na rebounds at dalawang assists.

“We need to go out strong against UE who is on cloud 9 right now. That’s a very dangerous team. We have to find a way how to defend them, most especially their main scorers,” saad ni UP head coach Bo Perasol.

“But for ourselves, we just have to keep improving, keep playing with each other, keep playing through each other. That’s the most important aspect of how we’re going to grow as the season is going to pass.”

Katuwang rin sa panalo si Bright Akhuetie na nagtala ng 19 points, 12 rebounds maging si Javi Gomez de Liano na umiskor ng 17 marka.

Samantala, galing rin sa tagumpay ang Red Warriors (1-3) matapos maungusan ang DLSU Green Archers, 89-88, noong Setyembre 14.

Binuhat ni Rey Suerte ang UE sa win column matapos umatake ng 31 points, pitong rebounds at tatlong assists. (Janiel Abby Toralba)