Paras, mga rookie click sa Blackwater

KUNTENTO si coach Nash Racela sa progresong pinapakita ng rookies sa scrimmages ng Blackwater sa Batangas.

Sa dalawang linggong practice, unti-unti na ring nakukuha nina Raymark Acuno, Josh Torralba at Andre Paras.

Magkasunod na hinugot ng Bossing sina Acuno (13th overall, 1st second round) at Torralba (14th). Libre pa si Paras sa third round, tinapik ang anak ni tanging PBA Rookie of the Year-MVP Benjie Paras sa 27th overall.

“The tree of them are, somehow, ready na rin,” ani Racela. “It’s more of adjustment to the PBA style of play.”

Kailangan na lang daw ng kaunting adjustment pa dahil siyempre ay iba ang laro sa pros kumpara sa amateur at sa college.

“Those things take time para matutunan,” dagdag ng coach. “At least nagiging comfortable sila.”

Bukod sa tatlong rookies, bagong dating din sa Blackwater sina Baser Amer mula Meralco sa Mac Belo trade, at si Kelly Nabong na pinik-ap mula sa free agency. (VE)