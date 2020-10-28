Parañaque LGU naka-link sa DTI

Konektado na ang Parañaque City bilang kauna-unahanang local government unit (LGU), sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) para sa mas madaling pagproseso sa aplikasyon ng mga business permit.

Sinabi ni Mayor Edwin Olivarez na sa nangyaring ‘interconnection’ ng Parañaque at DTI ay mabilis na matutukoy ang validity ng businesss name registration ng isang aplikante dahil direktang silang naka-link sa DTI online facility gamit ang isang secured connection.

“The city government through the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) has been consistently implementing e-governance solutions to ease business registration especially for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). We welcome this new milestone to be the first LGU connected to the Business Name Registration System (BNRS) Next Generation,” sabi pa ni Olivarez.

Ipinaliwanag pa ni mayor na dahil sa system integration, mas mabilis ang business name registration dahil mas nabawasan ang oras na ginugugol sa pagpaparehistro ng negosyo sa national at local level.

Kaagad din na matutukoy kung paso na ang business permit at kailangan na ng renewal upang maiwasan ang penalty.

Sa kasalukuyan, nasa 20,000 MSMEs ang nakarehistro sa lungsod.

“The system integration will ease business application process as the part of the local government’s preventive measures in this period of community quarantine,” pahayag ni Mayor Olivarez.

Kaugnay nito, pinuri ni DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez ang Parañaque sa inisyatiba na mapadali at mapabilis ang mga transaksyon sa gobyerno partikular sa mga online business transaction.

“This signifies our commitment to creating a competitive business-friendly environment for our MSMEs. We are looking forward to have more LGUs connected in the BNRS Next Gen,” sabi pa ni Lopez.

Inilunsad noong 2019 ang BNRS Next Gen na naglalayong mapataas ang antas at gawing simple ang business registration at ibang transkasyon sa negosyo.

Naniniwala si Lawyer Melanie S. Malaya, Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) chief na magandang hakbang ito bilang paghahanda sa business permit renewal sa susunod na taon.

“More importantly, this will also prepare our system to be digitally connected end-to-end to the Central Business Portal and Philippine Business Databank,” lahad pa ni Malaya.