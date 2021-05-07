Para sa ating mga Mamamahayag

Lunes nang ating ipinagdiwang ang World Press Freedom Day. Sa gitna ng pandemya, mahalaga na huwag nating kalimutang kilalanin ang patuloy na sakripisyo ng ating mga kababayan, sa loob at labas ng bansa, para lang makapaghatid ng totoo at napapanahong impormasyon na makatutulong sa atin sa panahong ito. Kakabit nito ang patuloy na pagpapaalala sa bawat kababayan nating huwag tumigil na ipagtanggol ang ating mga mamamahayag laban sa karahasan, at huwag bibitiw sa sama-sama nating pagprotekta sa kalayaan sa pamamahayag.

Narito ang pahayag ni VP Leni Robredo tungkol sa World Press Freedom Day:

“Today as we observe World Press Freedom Day, let us take the time to honor the courage and commitment of journalists in the Philippines and abroad, who endure harassment, persecution, and violence as they remain steadfast in their roles of pursuing the truth and holding power accountable. It remains the task of leaders and governments everywhere to respect and uphold freedom of the press, and to extend every protection to the women and men who must risk their lives, freedom, and reputations to bring to public awareness the truth behind events.

Democracy cannot survive, much less flourish, without a free press that works to keep citizens informed by equipping them with a common, verifiable baseline of fact on issues pertinent to society and governance. And in this age of fake news and digital disinformation, where gaslighting has become a frequent tactic to evade accountability, and blatant falsehood has become the common currency in political discourse, this role has become even more imperative.

Our capacity to successfully overcome the urgent challenges of our time – including the current pandemic – depends on an accurate, and truthful, appreciation of both the issues that confront us and the solutions that are available. Today, let us renew our determination to support a free press that makes such an appreciation possible.”