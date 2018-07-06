Paolo Duterte alang ni Joma Sison: Lawos ug tsismoso

Walay igong kamatouran ang pasangil ni Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding Chairman Joma Sison nga siya ug si Predidente Rodrigo Duterte anglabing daku nga protektor sa iligal nga drugas sa nasud

Mao kini ang gibutyag ni kanhi ni Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte sa alegasyon ni Sison.

Matud niya nga napunit lang ang daan nga tsismis ug gipakatap sa usa ka senador nga naglagot pag-ayo sa Presidente.

Iyaha kining hitawag nga lawos ug tsismoso si Sison.

“Joma Sison’s accusation that my father and I are the biggest protectors of illegal drugs in the country confirms that the founder of the oldest terror group in Southeast Asia is completely losing it.

“The statement sounded insanely absurd as it was a repetition of, if not inspired by, an old gossip propagated and sowed around by an anti-Duterte senator who is also a rabid anti-communist,” matud ni Paolo.

Gitawag usab sa anak sa Presidente si Sison nga dakung bakakon ug himoun ang tanan aron makuha ang atensyon sa publiko ug mahimo ang propaganda niini batok Presidente.

“Mr. Sison, who a pathological liar himself, was parroting a liar. But Mr. Sison’s insanity, just like the bloody Maoist revolution in the Philippines, will fail,” dugang pa ni Paolo. ()