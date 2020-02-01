Pangasinan walang bahid ng coronavirus
SINIGURADO ng pamunuan ng Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC) at provincial government ng Pangasinan na walang sintomas ng coronavirus o 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) taliwas sa kumakalat sa social media na may kaso ng nasabing virus sa lalawigan ng Pangasinan.
Ayon kay R1MC director Dr. Joseph Roland Mejia, hindi dapat mag-panic ang publiko sa Pangasinan, dahil wala pang kaso ng 2019-nCoV sa mga ospital.
“There is nothing to fear as long as you know how to take precautions and as long as you know the capacity of the viruses. Wait for the bulletins of the Department of Health (DOH) and we are protected by quarantine services of the DOH; monitoring ports and seaports. If we have admission, we will tell you,” ani Mejia.
Sa opisyal na Facebook ng Provincial Health Office (PHO), ipinahayag nilang wala ni isa mang biktima o nakitaan ng sintomas ng nasabing kumakalat na virus. (Allan Bergonia)