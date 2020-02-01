Una sa Balita


Pangasinan walang bahid ng coronavirus

SINIGURADO ng pamunuan ng Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC) at provincial government ng Pangasi­nan na walang sintomas ng coronavirus o 2019 no­vel coronavirus (nCoV) taliwas sa kumakalat sa social media na may kaso ng nasabing virus sa lalawigan ng Pangasinan.

Ayon kay R1MC director Dr. Joseph Roland Mejia, hindi dapat mag-panic ang publiko sa Pangasinan, dahil wala pang kaso ng 2019-nCoV sa mga ospital.
“There is nothing to fear as long as you know how to take precautions and as long as you know the capa­city of the viruses. Wait for the bulletins of the Department of Health (DOH) and we are protecte­d by qua­rantine services of the DOH; monito­ring ports and seaports. If we have admission, we will tell you,” ani Mejia.

Sa opisyal na Facebook ng Provincial Health Office (PHO), ipinahayag nilang wala ni isa mang biktima o nakitaan ng sintomas ng nasabing kumakalat na virus. (Allan Bergonia)

