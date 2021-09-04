Pang Wolrd class na! Manila Zoo, bubuksan sa Pasko

Bubuksan na sa Disyembre ang bagong Manila Zoo, na maihahanay sa mga world class na zoo sa ibang bansa.

Inihayag ito ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno matapos inspeksyunin ang ipinapagawang Manila Zoo, kasama sina Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, City Engineer Armand Andres at City Architect Pepito Balmoris nitong Sabado.

Sinabi ni Moreno na ang Manila Zoo, na itinuturing na isa sa pinakamatandang zoo sa buong Asya ay magkakaroon na ng safari, aviary, reptiles, glass close interaction sa mga tigre, at primates.

Mayroon rin itong butterfly farm, na katulad ng nasa Dubai kaya’t tiyak na matutuwa aniya ang mga taong bibisita dito.

“Once again, I would like to thank Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and the Manila City Council which she heads as its presiding officer, along with majority leader Atty. Joel Chua and president protempore Atty. Jong Isip and all the City Councilors for helping me realize this dream by means of appropriation approved by the council for the zoo redevelopment,” ayon kay Moreno. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)