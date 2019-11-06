Panelo: Appointment ni Robredo maoy agianan sa pagka Presidente

Giingong usa ka “ladder to the presidency” ang pagkatudlo ni Vice President Leni Robredo isip co-chair sa Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD), matud sa Malacañang.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo, nga angayang dawaton ni Bise Presidente ang appointment niya ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte isip anti-drug czar tungod kay mao kini ang higayun nga iyang ipakita nga labok.

“We’re giving her a ladder to the presidency, this is her chance, this is her moment. She should accept it,” matud ni Panelo sa interview sa ANC.

“Be in the moment, help the Filipinos. Help the country and help herself, show her colleagues that she can do it,” dugang pa niya.