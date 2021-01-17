Panagbenga 2021 pinagpaliban ni Magalong

Pansamantalang pinagbaliban ng Baguio City Flower Festival Foundation Inc. (BFFFI) at ng local government unit (LGU) ang flower festival o Panagbenga ngayong taon dahil sa pandemya.

Ito ang kinumpirma ni Baguio City Media Committee (BCMC) Andrew Pinero, aniya “In a meeting, between the BFFFI executive committee (Execom) and Mayor Benjamin Magalong, they have decided to postpone the conduct of the toned-down version of Panagbenga 2021.”

Kamakailan, inanunsyo ng BFFFI na matutuloy ang Pangbenga ngayong Pebrero at ipagdiriwang din ang ilang mga aktibidad.

“With the health and safety as the primary concern due to the entry of the UK (United Kingdom) variant of Covid-19 in the country and the pending rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, both have decided to move the conduct of the Panagbenga at a later date,” dagdag ni Pinero.

“Health and safety kasi ang importante. Kaya kailangan ma-assess situation before deciding when it will be held,” giit niya. (Allan Bergonia)