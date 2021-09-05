Pamilya ni Sophie ligtas na sa virus

Nagkuwento si Sophie Albert tungkol sa pakikipaglaban ng kanyang pamilya sa COVID-19.

Nangyari raw ito two months after niyang manganak sa baby girl nila ni Vin Abrenica na si Avianna.

Sa kuwento ni Sophie sa YouTube channel ng Smart Parenting, isa-isa raw nahawa sa COVID-19 ang mga nasa bahay nila, kasama na ang kanyang parents.

“Our family driver got COVID from his son that he picked up from the airport. Even when we quarantined our driver when he picked up his son from the airport, we sent him to a quarantine facility for two weeks and he tested negative.”

Noong pinabalik daw nila sa trabaho ang driver, ang kanilang cook naman daw ang nag-test positive sa virus. Hanggang sa kumalat na raw ito sa bahay.

“They tested positive and then we had everybody in my mom’s household tested and everybody was positive except for one of our house help.”

Pinakamalala raw noong magkasakit ang kanyang ama at nagtagal ito sa ospital nang dalawang buwan.

“My dad was the only one who really had it seriously. He had long COVID which is COVID that lasts for months. He was hospitalized for I think almost two months and we really thought that he was going to go.

“It wasn’t looking good for him. He had to have hemoperfusion and after a few sessions, he got better. And now, he’s back home, which is a miracle and we’re so happy and so thankful.

“COVID is also a huge mental battle. It’s not just a physical battle but it really takes a toll on you mentally,” diin pa niya,

Naging concern din ni Sophie ay ang baby nila ni Vin. Pero ayon sa doktor ni Sophie, hindi raw nahahawa ang mga babies ng virus.

“True enough, I was asymptomatic kasi. Avianna naman, she only lost her voice, she got paos. She didn’t have fever. She didn’t have anything. So, I was really closely monitoring and watching her.

“The good thing was, we were able to not just be in our rooms because we all had it anyway. We were able to take care of Avianna pa rin. Do our same routines without seeing other people or anything like that,” sey ni Sophie na nagpayo na magpabakuna ang lahat para sa proteksyon ng kanilang pamilya, lalo na ang mga bata. (Ruel Mendoza)

instagram.com/itssophiealbert