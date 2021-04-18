Abante Online
Pamilya humingi ng dasal para kay Lucio Tan

News
By Abante News Online
Tinamaan ng COVID-19 ang bilyonaryong si Lucio Tan.

Kinumpirma ito ng kanyang anak na si Vivienne sa isang Instagram post kasunod ng mga ulat na isinugod sa Chinese General Hospital ang 86-anyos na business tycoon.

“My dad was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. He is in stable condition, responding well, and recovering,” ayon kay Vivienne.

“Thank you for all your concern and prayers. We would like to request for some privacy at this time. Please continue to pray for his speedy recovery,” aniya pa. (Ray Mark Patriarca)

