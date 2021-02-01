Pamela Anderson nagpakasal sa bodyguard

Kinasal for the 4th time ang Baywatch star na si Pamela Anderson.

Kinasal si Pamela nitong Disyembre sa kanyang bodyguard na si Dan Hayhurst sa kanyang Vancouver Island home.

Pamela told DailyMailTV: “I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families’ blessing. Everyone we know is happy for us.

“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married, and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle. I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy. I’m at peace here. It’s a big property, but a few people passing by could see the fairy-tale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven. I’m exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”

Suot ni Pamela ay Lace Embrace corset and a Joanna Delaney Bridal skirt with a Valentino veil and Hunter rain boots.

Dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic, walang bisita sa kanilang wedding sina Pamela at Dan. Kahit ang kanilang pamilya ay hindi nakabiyahe dahil sa travel restrictions.

Ayon sa isang kaibigan ng akres: “Pamela fell in love with the boy next door. This is who she would have ended up with if she never left Vancouver Island. It proves she’s the same little girl that might have lived there all along. It’s like everything else was just a dream.”

September 2020 noong magsimula ang romance nila Pamela at Dan. Two years na naging bodyguard si Dan ni Pamela bago sila na-in love.

Pamela was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon. She had a wedding ceremony with producer Jon Peters, but their marriage was never filed. (Ruel Mendoza)