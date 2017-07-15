Palpak na staff binengga ng Palasyo

Tinuruan na ng leksyon ng Palasyo ng Malacañang ang mga staff na responsable sa baligtad na logo ng Presidential Seal ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte habang ito ay nagtatalumpati nitong Biyernes ng gabi sa isang pagtitipon sa Davao City.

“Appropriate measures have been taken against those responsible,” ayon sa inilabas na pahayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Binanggit din ni Abella na humingi na ng paumanhin sa kapalpakan ang mga hindi na tinukoy na staff ng Malacañang.

“All Offices concerned sincerely apologize for the incident and renewed the shared commitment to uphold the highest standard of service and support for the President and all his engagements,” ani Abella.

Iginiit din ng Palace spokesman na walang layuning isabotahe o ipahiya ang Pangulo sa pagpapaskil ng baliktad na Presidential Seal.

“There was, however, no attempt to embarrass the President. A careful study determined the incident as an act of omission. All Offices involved in presidential visits and coverage have, upon meticulous review, instituted procedures to prevent the occurrence of a similar incident,” paglilinaw ng tagapagsalita.