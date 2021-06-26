Palawan pawnshop CEO ginawaran ng honorary doctorate degree

BILANG pagkilala sa tagumpay na nakamit nito sa larangan ng entrepreneurship at community service, iginawad ng University of Baguio ang Doctor of Humanities Honoris Causa kay Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) president and CEO Bobby L. Castro.

Nagawa ni Castro na baguhin ang PPS-PEPP bilang nangungunang pawnshop at domestic money remittance industry na may 3,554 company-owned branches at outlets gayundin,may 6,560 partner locations.

Mayroon Palawan sa lahat ng rehiyon, lalawigan, lungsod at 1,177 mula 1,488 bayan sa bansa na may 14,542 direct at 554 indirect na nagtatrabaho na isa sa pinakamalaking employers sa bansa.

“To be honored, by an esteemed university in the Cordilleras for the work I have been doing in the field of entrepreneurship and community service gives me, my family, my company and my province of Palawan so much pride. This is an affirmation that our company’s vision, mission and values in providing financial services to the underprivileged sectors of our society is much appreciated,”ani Castro na siyang namuno sa PPS-PEPP sa loob 36 taon.

Gayundin, ang honorary degree na ipinagkaloob kay Castro ay bilang patunay sa “vision, mission at values” ng kompanya sa paglalaan ng serbisyong pinansiyal sa mahihirap na sektor ng lipunan.

“This is also a recognition of the work we do in trying to help uplift the lives of our people, through our support for education, sports development and environmental protection,” mensahe ni Castro sa harap ng 335 graduates ng Batch 2021 sa nasabing Unibersidad na pinanguhan ng Pangulo na si Engr. Javier Herminio Bautista, dating presidente Dr. Reynaldo C. Bautista Sr. at dating Baguio City Mayor Peter Rey Bautista.

Ikinuwento ni Castro na binili nilang mag-asawa ang Palawan Pawnshop mula sa Rodriguez family ng Puerto Princesa noong 1985 sa halagang P40,000 na ginawang maliit maliit na negosyo sa pamamagitan ng pagbebenta ng wild Palawan honey,baby diapers,gamit pambata at ang paggawa ng kasangkapan.

Inamin ni Castro, nang lumipat silang mag-asawa sa Puerto Princesa at binili ang Palawan Pawnshop,may maliit lang kanilang kaalaman sa pagnenegosyo gaya ng pag-appraise ng alahas.

At ngayon,umaabot na sa milyun-milyon ang napagsisilbihan ng PPS-PEPP sa iba’t ibang panig ng bansa.

