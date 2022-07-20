Palawan lagoon pasok na best beach sa buong mundo

PANALO sa ganda ang Secret Lagoon ng Pilipinas sa El Nido, Palawan lalo’t kinilala ito bilang top 6 sa 50 Best Beaches sa buong mundo.

Inilabas ng Big 7 Travel, isang worldwide journey website, ang nasabing listahan kung saan bumida ang angking ganda ng Palawan.

Ang nakatagong Secret Lagoon na napupuntahan sa pamamagitan ng isang maliit na kuweba ay muling napasama sa listahan makaraang makapasok din ito noong noong 2021, sa ikalimang ranggo.

“El Nido is a cluster of 45 islands just off the tip of Palawan, which is famous for its Secret Lagoon. Swim through a hole in the limestone rocks to enter a hidden bay with crystal clear water, white sandy beaches and tropical jungle,” paglalarawan ng Big 7 Travel sa Secret Lagoon.

Sa taong ito, nanguna sa 50 Best Beaches sa buong mundo ang Playa Conchal sa Costa Rica. Pasok din bilang top 2 ang Turquoise Bay sa Exmouth, Australia, sunod ang: Grace Bay sa Turks and Caicos Islands, Siesta Beach sa Florida, United States, at Punta Mosquito sa Holbox, Mexico.

Ayon sa Best 7 Travel, “We’ve released our annual “50 Best Beaches in the World” rankings u­sing aggregated stores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team.” (Gel Manalo w/intern Rosalie Labrador)