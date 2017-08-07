PALASYO NAGPALIWANAG SA 20,000 DAGDAG TROPA

Nanindigan ang isang opisyal ng Malacañang na ang kahilingan ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte para sa karagdagang puwersa ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ay nakatuon para labanan­ ang banta sa seguridad ng bansa.

Ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, kailangan ang karagdagang 20,000 tropa ng AFP kasunod ng natisod na impormasyon ng gobyerno na may tatlo pang lugar sa Mindanao ang sasalakayin ng tero­ristang ISIS matapos ang Marawi City.

“The request of the President for additional 20,000 troops is part of our intensified security posture to guard areas in the country where there are continuing security threats,” diin ni Abella sa inilabas na statement.

“The deployment of troops to Marawi and other points in Mindanao­ needs to be rebalanced to ensure maximum ­effectiveness,” dagdag pa niya.

Ang dagdag puwersa ng AFP ay inihirit ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte sa miting niya sa ilang lider ng Senado at Kamara noong nakaraang linggo.

Ngunit bago pa man humirit ng dagdag tropa ang Pangulo, naka­paghain na ng panukalang batas hinggil dito ang numero unong kritiko ng administrasyon­ na si Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, isang da­ting opisyal ng Navy bago naging senador.

Sa Senate Bill No. 1473 na inihain ni Trillanes noong Hunyo lamang, iginiit nito ang pagdagdag ng 20,000 standing force ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sa pamamagitan ng recruitment at special enlistment ng Provisional Enlisted Personnel (PEP).

“The situation in Mindanao, as well as other security threats, demands a larger force from our military. However, budgetary concerns continue­ to become a challenge in supporting the pension and retirement needs of the military retirees,” katuwiran pa ni Trillanes.