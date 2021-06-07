Abante Online
Palasyo nagdiwang: Meghan isinilang na si Baby Lili

Entertainment
By Abante News Online
Sinilang na ni Meghan Markle and second baby nila ni Prince Harry na si Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Nickname niya ay Lili.

June 4 at 11:40 AM nang isilang si Baby Lili sa Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

Ayon sa statement ng Buckingham Palace: “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Sa Instagram account nina Prince William and Kate Middleton, binati nila ang Duke and Duchess of Sussex sa new member ng pamilya nila: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.” (Ruel Mendoza)

