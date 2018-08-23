Palasyo kang Peter Lim: Surender na

Gitambagan sa Malacañang ang suspected drug lord nga si Peter Lim nga motahan na sa balaod inay nga magtagotago sa otoridad.

Kini subay sa taho nga wala na igkita si Lim human malutsi sa korte ug warrant of arrest subay sa kaso nga adunay kalambigitan sa iligal nga drugas.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque nga mas makaayo nga mopatim-aw si Lim ug ipamatuod sa korte nga inosente siya sa pasangil batok kaniya.

“We are asking Peter Lim please surrender. If you are innocent, prove your innocence in court. You will be given your day in court,” matud ni Roque.

Gipasabot ni Roque nga kung di mi surender si Lim makit- an ra gihapon kini sa mga otoridad.

Matud niya nga walay angayang ikahadlok si Lim tungod kay napamatud-an na sa tibuok kalibutan nga adunay gipatuman nga patas ug independenting hudikatura sa Pilipinas.

“Im not appealing, I’m just saying if you don’t surrender, we will still get you. But if you are innocent, then we guarantee that you will be given your day in court. We have I think proven to the whole world that we have an independent judiciary and we have nothing to fear by way of being a victim of injustice, we have competent courts, so I think you should surrender,” dugang pa ni Roque.

Matud pa sa kalihim nga subay sa impormasyon, wala pa makagawas sa nasud si Lim sukwahi sa unang mga taho nga nakagawas mini paingon sa Malaysia.

Wala pay report ang tracker team nga maoy nangita sa nahimotangan sa suspected drug lord.