PAL passenger may bitbit na COVID sa HK

Nadiskubre ng mga awtoridad sa HongKong ang bagong COVID19 variant sa isang biyaherong Filipino na galing sa Pilipinas.

Ayon kay Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan, head ng Communicable Disease Branch ng Hong Kong Center for Health Protection, ang biyahero ay dumating sa HK noong Disyembre 22 sakay ng Philippine Airlines flight PR300.

Nabatid sa HK authorities na nagpositibo umano ang biyahero sa UK variant of COVID-19 matapos ang ginawang pagsusuri.

Nalaman na ang ibang pasyente na na-monitor mula Disyembre 22 hanggang Enero 4 ng HK authorities na nagpositibo sa UK variant ay galing sa UK at France.

“The UK variant originated back in September as the people have been flying around. We anticipated that it will appear in other countries,” ayon kay Chuang .

“We found them in the France or Philippines returnees and this is anticipated. Clearly, we are implementing stringent measures… For example, quarantine for 21 days at designated hotels,” dagdag ni Chuang.

Nalaman na nakipag-ugnayan na si Department of Health spokesperson Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire sa HK authorities para sa karagdagang detalye.

Humihingi umano ng kopya ng manifesto ang DOH sa PAL flight PR300 noong Disyembre 22.

“We have initiated coordination already with the IHR Focal Point of HK to request further details. Also retrieving the flight manifest for the identified flight.We will be informing as soon as we get complete information,”ayon kay Vergeire.

Ayon naman sa PAL nagsumite ng negatibong COVID test ang sinasabing pasahero ng HK.

“The passenger (whose identity we cannot disclose) presented a negative COVID test before taking the Manila to HongKong flight last December 22. The presentation of a negative COVID test by arriving passengers is a requirement of the HK government,” ayon sa PAL.

Magugunita na noong Disyembre 22 ay inanunsiyo ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na hindi pa nakakapasok sa bansa ang bagong COVID variant sa bansa.

Tiniyak naman ng DOH na naka full alert na ang mga awtoridad para mapigilan ang bagong COVID19.

“We have the capability to detect this. The Philippine Genome Center, the RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine), and the UP-NIH (National Institute of Health) will be having a conference, and I am confident they will be able to give us a detailed characterization of this new variant,” ayon kay Duque.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)