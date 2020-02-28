PAL–Lucio Tan lugi, 300 sibak

NASA 300 empleyado ng Philippine Airlines (PAL) na pag-aari ng bilyonaryong si Lucio Tan ang tinanggal sa trabaho bunsod ng mga ipinatupad na travel ban at flight suspension dahil sa coronavirus outbreak.

Ayon kay Lucio Tan, wala siyang ibang opsyon kundi tanggalin ang 10 porsiyento ng PAL workforce na kinabibilangan ng administrative at management staff dahil sa malaking lugi noong 2019 dahil sa patuloy na pagkalat ng COVID-19.

“Philippine Airlines is pursuing business restructuring to increase revenues and reduce costs. The streamlining will strengthen the company in the wake of losses sustained in 2019, aggravated by the ongoing travel restrictions and flight suspensions to areas affected by COVID-19,” sabi ni PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna.

Wala umanong magagawa ang PAL management dahil sa ilalim ng batas, maaaring payagang mag-leave ang kanilang mga manggagawa ‘without pay’ habang nasa kasagsagan ng virus lockdown period.

Aabot umano sa P8 bilyon ang lugi ng PAL sa unang siyam na buwan ng 2019 na halos dumoble sa P3.5 bilyong nalugi noong 2018.

Ayon kay Villaluna, ipapatupad ang layoff sa pamamagitan ng voluntary separation initiative ng mga empleyado na matagal nang namamasukan sa PAL sa isinagawang retrenchment process noong Pebrero 28.

“PAL continues to be focused on managing the risks related to the COVID-19 situation, in the interest of public health and safety. In fulfillment of its flag carrier duties, PAL has assisted in bringing home Filipinos from affected areas via recent repatriation flights from Xiamen and Tokyo,” paliwanag pa ni Villaluna.

“The flag carrier will continue to take delivery of additional aircraft for regional flights, and is gearing up to launch new Cebu-Los Angeles nonstop flights and routes to Perth, Pagadian, Kota Kinabalu and Manado,” dagdag pa nito.