Pakistani kulong sa P30M pekeng paracetamol, iba pang gamot

Sa gitna nang kakulangan sa mabibiling over-the-counter drugs ng publiko gaya ng mga paracetamol, nakumpiska ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) katuwang ang Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), Intelligence Service Armed Forces Of the Philippines (ISAFP) at Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ang may P30 milyong halaga ng mga counterfeit medicines, gaya ng Biogesic, Neozep, Bioflu, Immunpro, Ivermectin, Phenokinon F Injection, Medicol, Planax, Alaxan FR, MX3 at iba pa, sa isang operasyon nitong Enero 5, 2022.

Base sa sertipikasyon mula sa Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at Unilab Pharmaceuticals, na siyang gumagawa ng market-leading paracetamol brand na Biogesic, nakumpirmang peke o counterfeit ang mga naturang medisina.

Nabatid na ang mga counterfeit medicines ay nakalagay sa mga karton na may tag na Chinese characters at nadiskubre sa dalawang storage na matatagpuan sa 7434B at 7434C Highland St., Marcelo Green Village at 27 Pearl St., Severina Subdivision, Km 18, Brgy. Marcelo, kapwa sa Paranaque City.

Naaresto rin ng grupo na binubuo ng mga miyembro ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service sa Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP), PDEA-IIS, NICA, ISAFP at PCG, ang suspek na si Adel Rajput, isang Pakistani national, 31, at residente ng Caloocan City.

Ang suspek ay dinala na sa Paranaque City Prosecutors’ Office para sa inquest at sasampahan ng iba’t ibang kaso nang paglabag sa Sec. 1401 (Unlawful Importation/Exportation), Sec. 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) paragraph (l) (5) in relation to Sec. 118 (Prohibited Importation and Exportation) paragraph (e) ng CMTA, at paglabag sa Republic Act No. 8293 (Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines and its Pertinent Rules and Regulations). Ang kanyang visa ay under revocation process na rin sa Bureau of Immigration.

Si Alvin Enciso, Intelligence Officer II at hepe ng CIIS-MICP, ang siyang nanguna sa implementasyon ng Letter of Authority (LOA) kasama ang Mission Order na nilagdaan ni Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero.

“We received reports about the presence of counterfeit items. It’s not just items, but medicines. We acted on this immediately because this can pose a health threat. They are selling these to unsuspecting people whose only hope is to buy authentic medicines for themselves and their loved ones,” ayon naman kay Raniel Ramiro, Customs Deputy Commissioner ng Intelligence Group.

Ang nakumpiskang mga pekeng gamot ay kaagad na dinala sa premises ng BOC at isinasailalim pa sa inspeksiyon at inventory.

Noong Nobyembre 24, 2021, nakakumpiska rin ang BOC ng mga pekeng medisina mula sa isang bodega sa Pasig City na may brand name na Alaxan, Tuseran Forte, Propan, at Diatabs at may estimated value na P50 milyon.

Dismayado naman si Guerrero dahil nagagawa pa aniya ng mga kriminal na samantalahin ang pandemya para sa sarili nilang kapakinabangan.

“It is sad how these criminals are using the pandemic for their own gain, especially when it comes to medicines. These are medicines that people thought will relieve them of their pain, their conditions. It is unforgivable that these individuals are using people’s desperation to earn money,” ani Guerrero.

Inihayag rin ng Commissioner ang mga ulat na mayroong shortage o kakulangan ng mga pangunahing over-the-counter medicines sa National Capital Region (NCR) at mga kalapit na lalawigan dahil sa surge ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 at ng flu season.