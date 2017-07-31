PAISTARAN: MAINE, TODO-IYAK BAGO SUMABAK SA LABAN KINA ALDEN-SINON, ATBP…

Mag-isa ngang nilabanan ni Maine Mendoza sina Alden Richards-Sinon Loresca, at iba pang Dabarkads last Sa­turday, sa Dabarkads Goals Grand Finals, dahil ang partner niyang si Ryan Agoncillo ay nagkasakit, at hindi kinayang mag-perform!

Eh, kabaliw, kaloka, na punung-puno ng stunts, balibagan, hagisan, lambitinan, pa naman ang production number nina Maine at Ryan, o Team Ramen, na masakit sa katawan, at sanhi ng nga mga pasa-pasa ni Maine sa braso, at ibang bahagi ng katawan.

At siyempre, puring-puri nga ng misis ni Ryan na si Judy Ann Santos ang husay at professionalism ni Maine, na sa kabila ng mahigpit na laban, mag-isa niyang hinarap ang lahat, at napagtagumpayan naman ng dalaga.

Kaya si Juday, nangako na ipag­luluto niya si Maine, bilang regalo, at sagot sa paghanga niya sa dalaga.

“You did a very good job! Your professionalism and dedication is what this industry needs. Mabuhay ka Maine!” sabi ni Juday kay Maine.

“I’m looking forward to cook for you soon…” dugtong na tsika pa ni Juday kay Maine.

Na sinagot naman ni Maine na… “Salamat po. Hope Kuya Ry is fee­ling better now.”

Na sinang-ayunan naman ng isa sa mga hurado sa pakontes na `yon ng Eat Bulaga na si Carmina Villaroel.

“Puwede ba rin @officialjuday? Tutal judge ako kanina. Hehehe,” sey ni Carmina na gusto nga ring makatikim ng luto ni Juday.





“Hahaha! @mina_villarroelabay oo naman!!!” aliw na aliw na sabi naman ni Juday.

Anyway, marami nga ang pumuri sa galing ni Maine. At sabi nga, ang taas ng standard na isini-set ni Maine ngayon, na kung baguhan ka, gusto mong maging artista, maging host ng Eat Bulaga, dapat multi-talented ka, na lahat kaya mong gawin.

Heto ang mahabang mensahe ni Maine… “Ok, let me just begin by saying that I am the kind of person who is very pessimistic and nonchalant when it comes to things– like competitions! I never really bothered exerting much effort, for I am used to giving and doing just “enough”.

“Yung saktuhan lang. For everyone’s information, today is Eat Bulaga’s 38th anniversary celebration, as well as #DabarkadsGoals grand finals. And yes, our team #TeamRamen was fortunate to be one of the finalists! So ito na.. this morning, I was shedding tears like a kid out of frustration.

“When Kuya Ryan texted that he couldn’t get out of bed because of his back,

I was daunted by the possibility that I might do this whole thing on my own. I was up for it; I was more than willing to do it for our team. At the same time, I was scared that I might not be able to do well without Kuya Ry.

“We didn’t have much time to rehearse, for we were given only an hour today to go over everything on the set. During rehearsals at around 7am, we were not able to perform ANYTHING correctly. Fail lahat; from the dance steps, cueing, blocking, to the execution of stunts. It seemed everyone was so lost.

“And even I, started feeling apprehensive too. That was our last rehearsals before the actual performance but we still failed to execute everything properly. My pessimist side got the best of me, and the only words that came off my mouth at that moment were “Hindi ko to magagawa”.

“I couldn’t stop my tears from falling, stressed ako sobra! I feel like I am not equipped to do the stunts. @pat_05 told me that it was fine to make changes if I cannot do it (for safety purposes na din), but then optimism kicked in so I told her “Hindi, kaya ko.”

“I was feeling anxious the whole morning, that I even locked myself inside the restroom to pull myself together. I was praying for the safety of everyone and for a successful performance. I looked in the mirror and told myself I can do it. I had to remove all the negativity inside my system. It was already our turn to perform….

“I went out the stage wearing my warrior mask– that cannot be seen by anyone but me– then I repeatedly said this inside my head “This is it, Meng! Kaya mo yan!” Thank God, we had a successful performance. Yung tuwa ko sa bawat salo sa akin! Thank heavens no one got hurt and everything went smoothly. I am just soooo happy because I can proudly say that I put my heart into this, as in buong puso, sa unang pagkakataon yata?

“Our team did our very best not to win, but to give everyone a great show. Malaking bagay sa akin ito because I rarely put my whole self in the things I do. Like I have said, laging “sakto lang” but this #DabarkadsGoals competition is an exception. Di ko inexpect! This is one of the few moments I feel proud and satisfied for doing something “great”.

“Thank you for this memorable experience, dabarkads! I wish Kuya Ry was with us today, but nonetheless, nasa puso ka namin kanina Kuya Ry! We did it, we won! Thank you very much and congratulations to us, Team Ramen! Happy anniversary, Eat Bulaga! ALARMAAAA!” sabi ni Maine.