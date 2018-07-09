Pagtugpa sa Chinese military plane sa Davao, ipasusi

Gipaimberstigar sa mga senador gikan sa sa oposisyon ang daghang higayun nga giingong mitugpa sa tugpahanan sa Davao City ang military aircrafts sa China.

Angayang susihon kung wala ba makalapas sa Konstitusyon nga nagdili sa presensya sa nasud sa militar sa mga langyaw nga nasud.

Subay niibi gisang-at sa minorya ang Senate Resolution No. 779 nga gipirmahan nilang Senate minority leader Franklin Drilon, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Sen. Bam Aquino, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Antonio Trillanes ug Sen. Leila de Lima.

“The successive occurrence of Chinese military planes making technical stops in Davao City raises the question of whether the Constitution’s proscription against the presence of foreign troops in the country is being violated by the Duterte administration,” matud sa ilang resolusyon.

Gusto sa unom ka senador nga ipasabot kini sa Department of National Defense (DND) ug ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Sa impormasyon karon sa minorya, walay treaty o bisan unsang kasabutan ang Pilipinas ug China nga nagtugot sa “technical stops” sa Chinese military

“The circumstances of the Chinese military aircraft landing in Davao is giving rise to speculations that the use by the Chinese military of Davao City’s airport facilities is a personal favour granted by the President to China,” matud pa sa mga senador. ()