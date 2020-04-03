Pagsuot ng face masks sa Negors Occ, Bacolod mandatory na

Obligado ngayong magsuot ng face mask ang mga residente sa Negros Occidental at Bacolod City.

Ito ay matapos mag-isyu sina Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson at Mayor Evelio Leonardia ng magkahiwalay na orders (EO) na `mandatory’ na ang paggamit ng face masks bilang proteksyon sa pagkalat ng coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Then Provincial Health Office has recommended the use of face masks to be mandatory when going out in public as a disease prevention and control measure in limiting the spread of Covid-19,” saad ni Lacson sa kanyang EO.

“Violations of this order shall be punishable in accordance with the applicable penalty provided under Section 10 of Republic Act 11332 (Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases) and other applicable laws,” saad pa sa nasabing kautusan.

Kaugnay nito ay nag-isyu rin si Leonardia ng EO 27, series of 2020, na nagsasaad na “it is a scientific fact that mask-wearing can help decrease transmission rates of Covid-19 along with correct hand washing and strict social distancing.” (Prince Golez)