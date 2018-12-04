Una sa Balita
antonio-tinio

Pagratsada sa Cha-cha inupakan 

By
0 8

DISMAYADO si ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio sa pagratsada ng Charter change (Cha-cha) na magbibi­gay-daan sa gobyernong pederal.

“We’re dismayed that the majority moved to prematurely end debate on RBH 15 (Resolution of Both Houses No. 15). The House has thereby disgracefully discharged its function as a constituent assembly, with utter disregard for open and tho­rough discussion on proposed amendments to the fundament law of the land,” pahayag ni Tinio.

Related Posts

Comelec wow mali sa gun ban period

Medical marijuana aprub kay Digong

Huling pager service sa Japan puputulin na sa 2019

Malinaw aniya na ang intensyon ay ga­wing rubberstamp  ang pag-apruba sa bagong Konstitusyon.

“…That will further tighten the stranglehold of political dynasties, undermine human rights and civil liberties, and sell out the national patrimony and economy,” komento ni Tinio.

Continue Reading

You might also like More from author