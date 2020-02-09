Pagpadala sa VFA notice of termination sa US fake news – Lorenzana

Giingong usa ka fake news ang taho nga gimandu na ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang pagpadala sa notice of termination sa Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) sa Estados Unidos, matud ni Defense chief Delfin Lorenzana.

Matud ni Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr., wala pa siyay nadawat nga mandu gikan sa Presidente kabahin sa VFA.

Bisan si Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea wala pay nadawat nga mandu gikan sa Presidente.

Gipasabot usab ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo, giingong dili fake news ang iyang giingon.

“There is no inconsistency. I was quoting PRRD of what he told me. If he has not given the instruction yet to ES [Medialdea] it does not mean the info I shared to media is untrue. It only means ES has not yet gotten the directive from PRRD,” matud ni Panelo.

Kahinumduman miingon si Panelo sa Inquirer report nga gimanduan ni Presidente Duterte si Medialdea nga sultihan ang Department of Foreign Affairs nga magpadala og ‘official notice to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement” sa Amerika.

Nagsuhod ang bahad sa Presidente sa pag-terminate sa VFA human kanselaha ang US visa ni Senador Ronald dela Rosa a Amerika.