Pagmimina sa Semirara, may basbas ng mga ahensiya ng gobyerno – SMPC

Nilinaw ng Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) na may koordinasyon sa mga ahensiya ng gobyerno ang pagdaong ng mga foreign vessel sa isla ng Semirara sa Antique para maghakot ng coal.

“We would like to assure our stakeholders that the foreign and domestic vessels carrying coal cargo from our mine site were closely coordinated with all concerned government agencies,” ayon sa statement na pinadala ng SMPC.

“Cargo loading was also done in accordance with our strict coronavirus (Covid-19 protocols and relevant guidelines set by the national government and local government units,” dagdag pa nila.

Ayon sa SMPC, mula pa noong Pebrero 2020 ay hindi rin pinapayagang bumaba ang mga tripulante ng barko bilang pagsunod sa polisiya ng Munisipalidad ng Caluya na siyang nakakasakop ng isla ng Semirara.

Nauna rito ay iginiit ni Antique Rep. Loren Legarda ang malawakang imbestigasyon sa isinasagawang pagmimina sa Semirara kahit na umiiral ang enhanced community quarantine.

“I want a full blown investigation into semirara coal mining, the entry of Chinese vessels, previous deaths caused by unsafe mine operations, possible violations of health protocols during covid, transparency in using national wealth funds,” tweet ni Legarda noong Abril 19.

“The export of coal from semirara to the Chinese at this time, that’s not an essential industry. So why the need for Chinese vessels? This important question begs for an answer. The welfare of my people is paramount,”dagdag pa niya.