Paglustay sa P19B ng NTF-ELCAC isuplong

HINIMOK ni National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., ang mga concerned stakeholders na mag-report ng mga insidente ng pag-abuso at maling paggastos sa pondo ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflicts’ (NTF-ELCAC) matapos ang mga naglabasang isyu hinggil sa umano’y paglustay sa P19 bilyon pondo ng ahensiya.

Sa inilabas na statement ni Esperon, madali umanong mag-akusa hinggil sa maling paggamit ng pondo ng ahensiya para sa Barangay Development Funds (BDF) subalit kinakailangan ng masusing imbestigasyon at mga pagpapatunay.

“It is fairly easy to make speculations thus far on misuse of the BDP funds, but to substantiate allegations is a matter that requires comprehensive investigations altogether,” saad ni Esperon.

“Nevertheless, I implore all the concerned stakeholders and the general public to understand the import of what the NTF-ELCAC and the BDP seek to accomplish,” dagdag pa nito.

Naglabas ng statement si Esperon matapos ang kaliwa’t kanang kritisismo hinggil sa P19 bilyong pondo ng NTF-ELCAC matapos iugnay ng tagapagsalita ng ahensiya na si Lt. General Antonio Parlade sa communist movement ang organizer ng Maginhawa community pantry na si Ana Patricia Non, at ikumpara pa ang ginagawa nito kay Satanas.

Sinabi naman ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon na kanyang ipapasilip sa upper house leadership na magsumite ang NTF-ECLAC ng kanilang quarterly report kung saan ginamit ang P19 bilyon anti-insurgency fund sa ilalim ng 2021 budget.

“I note that these voices come from a place of deep concern over the utilization of its funds under the GAA,” pahayag ni Esperon.

“Allow me to reassure the public that the package of programs under the BDP are released following the stringent evaluation of the government agencies concerned. The following update might be of interest to many,” dagdag pa nito.

Nauna na ring sinabi ni Esperon na hindi hawak ng NTF-ECLAC ang pondo sa barangay development program dahil direkta itong ibinigay sa mga local government unit. (Edwin Balasa)