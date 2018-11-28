Paglusot ni Locsin sa CA gihangop sa Palasyo

Gihangop sa Malacañang ang dali nga paglusot sa appointment ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. sa gamhanang Commission on Appointments.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo nga karong nahuman na ang kompirmasyon ni Locsin sa C.A. kompiyansa ang Palasyo nga ipatuman ang independent foreign policy ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

“The Palace welcomes the confirmation by the Commission on Appointments of Mr. Teodoro Locsin, Jr.’s appointment as Secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA),” matud ni Panelo.

Misalig ang Malacañang nga kaya ni Locsin nga madumala niini ang kaugmaun ug proteksiyon sa minilyon ka overseas Filipino worker sa tibuok nasud.

“With this confirmation, Secretary Locsin would be able to lead the DFA in supporting the President chart an independent foreign policy course while pro-actively looking after the welfare, protection and well-being of millions of overseas Filipino workers around the world,” matud ni Panelo.

Isip usa ka abogado, matud ni Panelo nga misalig siya nga iprayoridad ni Locsin ang interes sa mga Filipino community ilabi na ang pagpanalipod sa sa soberensiya sa estado.

Human nakalusot sa CA, matud ni Locsin nga dad-on niya sa iyang pagdumala sa DFA sa iyang ‘brand of diplomacy’ nga magrepresentar sa matuod nga kahulugan sa independent foreign policy.