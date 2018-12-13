Paghukom batok ni Diokno dili patas! – Lacson

Gisupak ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang panawagan sa mga kongresista nga taktakon na ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte si Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

Giklaro niini nga walay ebidensya ang mga kongresista batok sa kalihim.

“It is too harsh and unfair considering that the accusation against him is more speculative than it is substantiated by solid evidence,” pamahayag ni Lacson.

Giaprobahan sa Kamara ang House Resolution No. 2365 nga mihangyo sa Presidente nga bawion ang pagbutang ni Diokno tungod kay giingong nag-inusara kining nagdesisyon nga dugangan ug P75 bilyon ang badyet sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) alang sa 2019 at giingong aduna kini gipaboran nga kontratista sa mga infrastructure project.

Matud ni Lacson, inay tangtangon si Diokno, imbestigahon na lang kini sa Senado ug Kamara.

“Nevertheless, an investigation by the House or even the Senate is in order. We may be barely scratching the surface of anomalies involved, not only in unwarranted realignments by both house and senate members, but in the preparation of the NEP,” pamahayag pa ni Lacson.

“It is time we stopped wasting government resources by going down to the basics of the budgeting process in compliance with existing laws like the local gov’t code of 1991,” dugang niini.