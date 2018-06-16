Paghihigpit sa mga tambay kinontra

IBA ang dating para kay Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin ng mga ipinaha­yag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte patungkol sa paghihigpit sa mga is­tambay na pakalat-kalat sa kalye.

Pagpupunto ni Villarin, walang masama sa pagsawata sa krimen.

Responsibilidad ani­ya ng gobyerno na supilin ang kriminalidad.

“But if you go down to going after tambays and having them thrown in the Pasig River, then something must be afoot now that President Duterte views common crime being a national security threat,” paha­yag ng mambabatas.

“Is this Martial Law redux when even converging in streets will lead you to jail or worse make you disappear in the murky waters of Pasig or somewhere else? Are these rants lea­ding to something sinister that would expand the coverage of Proclamation 216?” dagdag ni Villarin.

Nakaraang araw ay muling inatasan ni Pa­ngulong Duterte ang mga awtoridad na arestuhin ang mga pasaway na tambay.