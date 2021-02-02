Paghahanda sa water crisis sa gitna ng pandemya hinimay ng Kamara

Tinalakay ng House Committee on Metro Manila Development nitong Martes, Pebrero 2 ang iba’t ibang hakbang na ikakamada bilang paghahanda sa panahon ng tag-init o tagtuyot upang hindi na maulit ang krisis sa tubig.

“The combination of a pandemic and a possible water crisis could be disastrous. We do not want to face these problems unprepared. We should ask the important questions as early as now,” paghahayag ni Manila Rep. Manuel Luis T. Lopez, chairman ng naturang komite.

“Access to water is a right and we no longer want to experience another water crisis that would burden us even more now that we are in a pandemic. Do we have enough water supply for the hot dry season? Are there rotational water interruptions now and will these be done in the next months to ensure sufficient water supply? What can the government agencies, water concessionaires and the public do to prevent a permanent water crisis or a water crisis in the middle of a pandemic? Will the 2019 water crisis happen again or measures are already in place to address this?” pagdidiin ng kongresista.

Binanggit ng mambabatas mula sa Tondo na hihimayin ng pinamumunuan nitong komite kung ano na ang progreso sa inirekomenda nilang Water Security Master plan gayundin ang iba pang isinangguning mga plano.

Sa liham ni Makati Rep. Luis N. Campos na may petsa nitong Enero 19, ngayong taon ay hinihirit nito na mapag-aralang maigi ang posibleng paggamit sa Laguna de Bay bilang panibagong source ng tubig para sa Metro Manila habang si Deputy Speaker at Valenzuela Rep. Eric M. Martinez ay naghain ng House Resolution No. 1191. Nakasaad sa nabanggit na resolusyon ang pag-aatas sa Metro Manila Development Committee na imbestigahan (in aid of legislation) ang kasalukuyang sitwasyon at mga antas ng tubig sa Angat Dam, La Mesa Dam at iba pang pinanggagalingan ng tubig sa Metro Manila, gayundin ang ginagawang pagtitipid ng water concessionaires para hindi na maulit ang naranasang krisis sa tubig sa mga nakalipas na taon.

“I agree with my two distinguished colleagues who are the proponents of this inquiry, as it is high time we revisit those water sources because our water requirement here in Metro Manila will continue to increase,” ani Rep. Lopez.

“Now that we seem to have ample water supply, we fear that this may be just temporary and but an aftermath of the recent typhoons that elevated the water in Angat Dam to its required or ideal level. As the dry season is fast-approaching, there is a chance that we might once again experience such shortage in the supply of water. This we must avoid at all costs, as fighting two simultaneous crises – the lack of water supply and the seemingly never-ending Covid-19 pandemic – will be very difficult for our countrymen and disastrous for our country,” dagdag nito.

Ayon kay Rep. Lopez ang Angat Dam, na may storage capacity na 850 milyong cubic meters ay nagsu-supply sa tinatayang 97 porsiyento ng pangangailangan sa tubig ng mga residente ng Metro Manila.

Maliban dito ang Angat Dam din aniya ang pangunahing pinanggagalingan ng irigasyon para sa mga lupang sakahan sa Bulacan at Pampanga.

Ang La Mesa Dam naman na may kapasidad na makapag-imbak ng 50.5 milyong cubic meters ang nagtutustos sa iba pang pangangailangan sa tubig ng mga taga-Metro Manila.

“In the 2nd semester of 2019, when the water in Angat Dam plunged below its 160-meter critical level, we were suddenly hit by a water crisis. If not for the intervention of the Office of the President and our answered prayers for rain, then such crisis would not have been arrested,” pagbabanggit ni Lopez.

Para mapagaan, maibsan at malunasan ang patuloy na nakaambang problema sa kakapusan ng supply ng tubig, binigyang-diin ni Rep. Lopez na inaprubahan na ng Kamara ang

Rainwater Harvesting Act noong Nobyembre 25, 2020 at hinihintay na lamang ang magiging aksyon ng Senado patungkol dito.

“The idea is to take advantage and make the most out of the many typhoons or heavy rains we experience as a tropical country, by collecting and storing rainwater for use as non-potable water source in irrigation, or with the advancement in technology convert this water collected into potable water for household use,” paliwanag ni Rep. Lopez.

Mahalaga rin aniyang matalakay ang potensyal ng Laguna Lake o Laguna de Bay bilang panibagong source ng tubig sa kalungsuran.