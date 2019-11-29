Paggamit ng coal itigil — Power for People Coalition

IGINIIT kahapon ng climate justice group na Power for People Coalition (PPC) na tapusin na ang paggamit ng coal sa ener­hiya.

Nabatid sa isinaga­wang kilos-protesta ng PPC kung saan nagsuot ang mga miyembro ng PPC ng costume ng Spanish-speaking cartoon character na si Dora the Explorer para igiit sa mga global leader na dumalo sa COP 25 sa Madrid, Spain. Nagsalita ang mga ito ng ‘hasta la vista’ na ang ibig sabihin ay ‘goodbye’ sa madumi at mahal na halaga ng enerhiya mula sa coal.

“It has been a quarter of a century since COP negotiations to avert ca­tastrophic climate change began. Yet after 25 years of talks and pledges, we are seeing emissions rise to an all-time high.

In

2018, global energy-related emissions rose to a historic 1.7%. Just this week, the WMO reported that we have already reached the critical level of 400 ppm CO2 concentration. And how could this not be, when 85% of the world’s energy comes from coal and other fossil fuels?” ayon kay Gerry Arances, Convenor of P4P.

Sinabi naman ng National Coordinator of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ) na si Ian Rivera na ang ambisyon itinakda ng COPs ay may kakula­ngan.

Nabatid na 40% ang naiambag ng coal sa global fossil fuel at sa kabila ng mga ebidensiya na hindi itong magandang pagkunan ng enerhiya ay mayroon pa rin na gumagamit nitong mga bansa.

Ang panawagan na tapusin na ang paggamit ng coal sa pagpo-produce ng kuryente ay sinuportahan ng iba’t ibang komunidad sa bansa kabilang na ang La Union, Quezon, Palawan, Masbate, Pangasinan, Cebu, Negros Occidental, Leyte, Lanao del Norte, Davao, at Cagayan De Oro.

Ayon kay Rara Ada ng Youth for Climate Justice, nanganganib ang kanilang buhay sa ginagawa nilang pagmamartsa sa mga kalsada sa Mindanao. (JDLCudia)