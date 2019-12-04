Pagdinig sa Meralco PSA inulan ng katanungan

INULAN ng katanungan mula sa climate justice at consumers’ rights advocates ang unang pagdinig ng ‘giant distribution utility Meralco’s application’ sa pagpasa ng anim na Power Supply Agreements (PSA) mula sa katatapos na Compe­titive Selection Process (CSP) sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Nitong Nobyembre 9 ay naghain ng ‘petition for intervention’ ang Power for People Coalition (P4P) sa ERC upang kuwestiyunin ang na­ging resulta ng CSP ng Meralco.

“We are pleased that after over two years of Meralco’s insistent efforts to evade biddings for their power supply agreements, the Compe­titive Selection Process finally took place. We find it alarming, howe­ver, that Meralco is still so set on ensuring that power consumers remain tied to paying for dirty energy in the coming decade while also suffering the impacts of destructive power generation,” paliwanag ni Gerry Arances, Convenor ng P4P.

Aniya sa anim na PSAs na kasaluluku­yang nasa proseso para sa pag-aapruba ng ERC, umaabot ng 1,460 MW ay mula sa ‘coal’ o carbon at ang iba ay ‘fossil fuels’.