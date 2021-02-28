Pagdating ng bakuna bawas anxiety – CBCP

MAKAKAPAGPAGAAN umano sa anxiety na dinaranas ng mga tao ang pagdating ng COVID-19 vaccine sa bansa.

Ito ang inihayag Bishop Oscar Florencio, vice chairman ng Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Health Care (CBCP-ECHC).

“I am happy with this development. At least this can ease our anxiety because we have the vaccines already,” ayon kay Bishop Florencio.

Kasabay nito ay nanawagan si Florencio sa mga mamamayan na maging matiyaga sa paghihintay dahil alam natin na ang unang batch ay hindi sapat sa pa­ngangailangan ng buong bansa.

“We pray too that the next deliveries of vaccines will be speedy because it’s the lives of our people that are at stake here,” dagdag ni Florencio. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)