Pagcor inurot sa Kamara: E-sabong ibalik!

Wala pang desisyon ang Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) kung papayagan nito na magpatuloy ang operasyon ng e-sabong o hindi.

Sa deliberasyon ng House Committee on Appropriations kahapon ay nagtanong si Quezon City Rep. Franz Pumaren sa mga opisyal ng Pagcor kung papayagan pa ang operasyon ng e-sabong o hindi na.

“In Quezon City ni-regulate po namin ‘yan (e-sabong) meaning ‘yong mga betting station limited lang. So ngayon ang question sa akin kasi ng mga operator kung itutuloy pa? Bakit ba pinatatanong po sa akin, because they’re paying rent right now, they’re incurring expenses. So ang sa akin lang sana, we want to know kung tuloy o hindi?” tanong ni Pumaren.

Sinabi naman ni Pagcor chairperson at CEO Alejandro Tengco na siya ay nakatatanggap din ng mga tanong kaugnay ng e-sabong.

“I have not had a chance to discuss the matter with the members of the board nor have I have also discuss the matter with our President, President (Ferdinand) Marcos. So I cannot make a categorical answer as of today,” sabi ni Tengco.

Sa dami ng nagtatanong, sinabi ni Tengco na kakailangan ng board ng Pagcor na maglabas ng desisyon kaagad.

“But then again we will have to consider all the different issues and with that may be come up with either we affirm… affirm the decision of the previous administration or we do certain changes,” dagdag pa ni Tengco. (Billy Begas)