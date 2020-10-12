Pagbili ng lokal na produkto suportado

Nakikiisa ngayon ang Pioneer Float Glass Manufacturing Inc. (PFGMI), Puyat Steel Corporation (PSC) at Sonic Steel Industries Inc. (SSII) sa Cement Manufacturers’ Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) at Philippine Iron and Steel Institute (PISI) sa pagsuporta sa programa ng gobyerno na humihimok sa publiko na tangkilikin ang mga lokal na produkto sa bansa.

Nang magsimula ang coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, ang CeMAP at PISI ay nakiisa na sa mga opisyal ng gobyerno at industry stakeholders upang masigurong balanse ang pagresponde sa pandemya at panatilihing buhay ang ekonomiya.

Kasama ng CeMAP at PISI ang PSC, SSII at PFGMI na nagpanatili sa pagbibigay ng trabaho sa mga Pilipino sa kabila ng COVID-19 upang makabangon ang ekonomiya ng bansa.

Sa paggamit ng mga local building materials gaya ng semento, bakal at glass sa pagpapatuloy ng Build Build Build program ng gobyerno, makakatulong ang mga industriyang ito upang hanguin ang ekonomiya at makapagbigay ng trabaho.

Nakakadagdag din sa kita ng gobyerno ang mga buwis na nakakalap at sinisiguro rin nito ang tinatawag na “multiplier effect” kapag ang mga lokal na produkto ang tinatangkilik sa bansa.

“The Philippine building materials industries, especially the cement industry, is confident and ready to ensure that our Philippine infrastructure projects will have adequate materials supply from companies that are proud to be manufacturing locally,” saad ni CeMAP executive director Cirilo Pestaño.

“Likewise, the steel industry is ready to assure that our local projects will receive the best quality of building materials, including Philippine steel, available for the government’s ongoing and upcoming projects. As an industry, we are ready to do our part and play a key role in the swift economic recovery of the nation,” dagdag naman ni PISI president Ronald C. Magsajo.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni PSC executive vice president Eugenio R. Puyat II na sinusuportahan nila ng buo ang programa ng gobyerno na iprayoridad ang pagbili sa mga Philippine manufactured products at construction materials para sa imprastuktura at mga public works projects.

Si PFGMI president at CEO Paul Vincent Go naman, sinabing ang PFGMI ay nakikiisa sa pagsuporta sa domestic demand para sa institutional, industrial at residential glass products.