Pagbawal sa OOTD na may banat pinababawi

Pinababawi ni ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro ang inilabas na memorandum ni House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza na nagbabawal sa pagsusuot ng damit na may political message ang mga dadalo sa State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Sa sulat na ipinadala ni Castro kahapon kay Mendoza, iginiit nito wala siyang nakitang anumang probisyon sa rules ng Kongreso ngayon man o sa nakaraan na isang paglabag ang pagsusuot ng damit na may political messages.

“This representation urges your good office to withdraw the said provision and/or not implement it on the day of the State of the Nation Address. We find no provision in any of the past Congresses’ Rules of the House of Representatives and the Rules of the Senate—both of which are effective during the Joint Session—that is violated by the wearing of clothes with political messages,” ayon sa sulat ni Castro.

Giit pa ni Castro, “Neither do we see any violation of parliamentary practice, protocol, and social norms in the wearing of political statements. To reiterate, no such rule has ever been imposed in either House in recent history.”

Sa memorandum, ay nakasaad na ang plenary protocol ng joint session ng Senado at Kamara, ang lahat ng dadalo sa SONA pisikal man o sa pamamagitan ng video conference platform ay dapat magsuot ng Barong Pilipino para sa lalaki at Filipiniana para sa babae o naayong business attire. (Eralyn Prado)