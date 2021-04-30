Pagbasura sa Subic coal plant pinagbunyi ng mga makakalikasan

Ikinatuwa ng mga grupong maka-kalikasan sa ilalim ng Power for People Coalition (P4P) ang pagbabasura sa proyektong coal-fired power plant ng Meralco sa Subic.

Ayon sa grupo, ito’y tagumpay ng mga komunidad na nanguna sa paglaban dito, at senyales sa mga nagbabalak pang magtayo ng mga planta ng coal sa iba’t ibang panig ng bansa na huminto na.

“While the cancellation of the Subic coal plant is a welcome development, we no longer find it surprising given the many triumphs that groups advocating for clean energy have won over it. We recall how, in 2019, the contract of RP Energy is among the seven power supply agreements (PSA) of Meralco denied by the Supreme Court for failing to adhere to proper procurement practices.” pahayag ni Gerry Arances, Convenor ng P4P.

Giitg pa ni Arances, dapat na ring bawiin ng Meralco ang panukala nitong 1,200 MW na planta ng coal sa Quezon sa ilalim ng Atimonan One Energy (A1E) tulad ng ginawa nito sa RP Energy dahil umatras na ang mayor na pumopondo sa mga ito.

“With this news, we are able to face the youth and future generations of Subic residents with pride knowing we won the fight against this dirty energy project. We have seen the kind of destruction coal and other fossil fuels wreaked onto other communities in Zambales and across the country. The cancellation of RP Energy’s coal plant is an encouragement for us to continue working to free Subic from the threat of dirty energy,” ayon naman kay Jen Velarmino Van der Heijde, Presidente ng Subic Bay Freeport Chamber for Health and Environment Conservation (SBFCHEC).

Suportado ng mga residente ng Quezon ang panawagang ibasura na rin ang planta ng A1E.

“Ang pagkansela ng RP Energy sa proyekto nito ng coal sa Subic ay dapat magsilbing babala sa Meralco, mga tagasuporta at financier nito na wala na silang mapapala sa coal. Sa bahagi naming mga residente, magpapatuloy kami sa pagkontra sa coal dahil sa masasamang epekto nito. Nararapat lamang na kanselahin na ng Meralco ang proyekto nito sa Atimonan para hindi na lumala pa ang kalagayan ng kalikasan,” saad naman ni Fr. Warren Puno, Direktor ng Ministry of Ecology ng Diocese ng Lucena.(Dolly Cabreza)