Pagbalik ng SoKor basura pinuri

IKINAGALAK ng Malakanyang ang pagbabalik ng mga basura mula sa South Korea.

Ayon kay Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, itinuturing ito ng Malakanyang na isang “environment victory”.

“We also laud the efforts of those in the Bureau of Customs Collection District X, who coordinated with the concerned parties and authorities in making the return of the smuggled garbage to South Korea possible,” ayon kay Andanar.

Matatandaang ang shipment ng tone -toneladang basura ay dumating sa Misamis Oriental, Northern Mindanao noong 2018.

“This victory doesn’t only represent environmental justice, but also medical and health justice for every Filipino. This as hazardous materials may have been included in the exportation which could have affected millions of Filipinos if left unchecked and neglected,” dagdag pa ni Andanar.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia/Prince Golez)