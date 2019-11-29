Pagbalhin sa PSC sa P1.5B sa Phisgoc makaduda- Lacson

Giingong kuwestiyonable ang gihimong pagbalhin sa Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) sa P1.5 bilyon pondo niini sa Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) alang sa 30th SEA Games.

Kini ang giingon ni Senador Panfilo “Ping” Lacson ilabi na nga usa ka private foundation ang Phisgoc nga gipangulohan ni House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

“That is questionable. Remember, may mga nakasuhan na at may mga na-convict na riyan using a private foundation as a repository of public funds. ‘Yan ang Napoles case. ‘Yan ang mga private foundations [na] ginamit na ginawang parking lot ng mga public funds coming from the expenditure program of government,” matud ni Lacson.

“We have yet to see that because there are justifications put forward by Speaker APC when he appeared as a resource person during budget deliberations of the PSC and BCDA. Sabi niya, every step of the way, they were in consultation with COA,” dugang pa niya.

Samtang wala siya’y nakitang sayup sa gihimong pag-utang sa kagamhanan sa usa ka Malaysian bank alang sa konstruksiyon sa pipila ka pasilidad nga gamiton alang sa biennial meet.

“As of now, I don’t see anything wrong, except of course kung may shenanigans that transpired during the acquisition of that loan,” matud sa senador.

“But right now, I don’t see anything wrong kasi dumaan naman yan sa other gov’t agencies like NEDA. It’s SOP, when you contract loans, hindi lang isang agency ang involved,” dugang pa niya.