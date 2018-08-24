Pagbaha sa imported nga bugas ug isda dakug kadaut sa ekonomiya

Wala mobilib si Bayan Muna partylist Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate sa lakang sa administrasyong Duterte na pahamtangan ug buwis ang gipalit nga bugas ug isda.

Nagtuo si Zarate nga mas grabing kadaut sa ekonomiya ang nasinati sa tariffication sa imported nga bugas ug isda.

Pagpasabot niini nga mahimong mohitak lang ang smuggling tungod kay molikay ang mga negosyante sa pagbabayad sa buhis.

“As a result, it will further jack up the already high inflation rate of 5.7%,” matud ni Zarate.

Gidugang sa kongresista ang kakuyaw nga mahimong ihatag sa kahimsug sa publiko nga isdang galunggong tungod sa posibilidad nga giingong gibutangan ug formalin.

“Instead of pushing for these anti-consumer measures, House leaders should instead support the Rice Industry Development Bill, that would mandate government support pricing for rice which shall increase farm gate prices, at the same time, keeping retail prices affordable to poor consumers and give support services to fisherfolks,” pagpasabot ni Zarate. ()