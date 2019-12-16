Pagbaba ng retirement age sa gobyerno aprub sa Kamara

INAPRUBAHAN ng Kamara sa huling pagbasa ang panukala para ibaba ang optional retirement age para sa civilian government personnel.

Umabot sa 182 congressman ang bumoto pabor sa House Bill No. 5509 na naglalayong amiyendahan ang Section 13-A ng Republic Act 8291—Government Service Insurance (GSIS) Act of 1997.

Mula sa 60 taong gulang, pinanukala na gawing 56-anyos ang optional retirement age ng empleyado ng gobyerno.

Ayon kay House Justice Committee vice chair Alfredo Garbin, isa sa principal author ng panukala, oras na maisabatas ang HB 5509 ay tatamasain ng mga retiree ang mas mahabang pahinga sa trabaho.

“The extra five years this measure gives retirees equals more quality years while they are still in their 50s because by 60s and onwards, age starts to take its toll on seniors,” ani ni Garbin.

Sa maagang pagreretiro ng mga empleyado ng gobyerno, mapapasukan ito ng mga batang maliliksi sa trabaho.

“Early retirement gives organizations and companies the window of opportunity for renewal of the workforce and leadership positions and the consequent adaptation to changes in the enterprise environment,” saad ni Garbin. (JC Cahinhinan)