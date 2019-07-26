Una sa Balita


‘Pag pumatol si Floyd, ayos! — Roach

KAHIT ang long time trainer/coach ni Manny ‘The Pacman’ Pacquiao na si Freddie Roach, walang ideya kung kailan magreretiro ang kanyang alaga.

Ayon sa American future Hall of Fame trainer, ang World Boxing Association (WBA) 147-pound champion lang ang magsasabi kung kailan niya isasabit ang kanyang boxing gloves.

Sa ngayon, hinihintay nila kung kakagatin ni retired undefeated American champ Floyd Mayweather, Jr. ang hamong rematch ng Pinoy ring idol matapos ang matagumpay na laban kay Keith Thurman nitong Linggo (Sabado sa Amerika) sa MGM Grand sa Las Vegas.

“That guy (Thurman) vowed to retire Manny, and he refused, indicating that he and only he has the say on when he will retire. Not someone else,” diin ni Roach.

Kung kakagat umano si Floyd sa rematch, napakagandang balita nito para sa kanila. Kung hindi naman, marami silang Plan B.

“If (Floyd) Mayweather unretires and decides to join the fun, it would be great. If not, (Errol) Spence, ‘Bud’ (Terence) Crawford, those guys, I mean young guys doing really well and very, very tough fights.” (Ferdz Delos Santos)

